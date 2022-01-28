Lake City Senior Center holds first quarterly community men’s breakfast

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Lake City Senior Center held the first community men’s breakfast including food, a bible study and fishing stories on Friday morning.

Mildred Brown, Lake City Senior Center coordinator, organized the event to bring joy to local seniors, according to Lake City officials. He said he created the event because many seniors may have depression.

“The purpose of the breakfast was to help invite local citizens to come and meet new friends and join the senior center,” Brown said.

The senior center plans to host this event once every quarter, and will also offer free classes and clubs, according to Lake City officials.