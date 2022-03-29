LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Violent behavior toward two students led to charges against a Lake City teacher in early March, according to arrest warrants obtained by News13.

Stacy Leanne Sims was a teacher at Lake City Early Childhood Center on March 9 when she allegedly kicked one student during class in an incident that was witnessed by the school’s principal who was walking into the classroom, the warrants show.

At the same time, Sims is also accused of grabbing another student “by the arm and snatching him from her classroom down the hall to the counselor’s office at the opposite end of the school.” The incident, which left “scratches and redness” on the student’s arms was recorded by security cameras, according to the warrants.

The district said the children involved were 5- and 6-years-old.

Sims was placed on administrative leave by the Florence 3 School District after her arrest and later resigned in lieu of firing, according to records from the South Carolina Department of Education. Her teaching certificate was also suspended after the alleged incidents.

Sims, who taught school for more than 15 years, was booked into the Florence County Detention Center after her arrest and later released on bond. She has been charged with two counts of unlawfully placing a child at risk.