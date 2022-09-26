LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Lake City is preparing to host a Masquerade Ball & Silent Auction on Saturday to help support youth programs in the area.

The event will be held at The R.O.B. in downtown Lake City, according to a news release. All proceeds will benefit local youth programs, including Girl Scouts Troop 2722, Boy Scouts Troop 500 and the Lake City Police Explorers Post 503.

“We are so excited to host the Masquerade Ball and raise money for our youth programs,” Jody Cooper, the city’s deputy administrator, said.

There will be live music, dinner and a cash bar. Those who attend will have a chance to bid on a variety of items at the silent auction, including designer handbags, jewelry, autographed sports memorabilia and autographed scripts from movies and series such as “Ghostbusters,” “Star Wars,” “Friends” and “Game of Thrones,” the news release said.

Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased online on Eventbrite or at the city’s administration building at 202 Kelley Street.