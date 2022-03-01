LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Lake City woman was arrested after police say she and three other people attacked a man in March of 2021.

On March 6, Lidisha Hickson, 19, is accused of joining three other people in hitting and attacking a man in the area of 300 Wallace Street, according to arrest warrants obtained by News13.

The victim was also hit in the head with a metal blunt object by one of the attackers, causing a concussion, lacerations and blood loss, according to the warrant.

Hickman was arrested on Feb. 16, and charged with assault & battery by mob. She was released on a $10,000 bond the day after her arrest.

News13 reached out to the Lake City police department on Feb. 17, but the department has still not yet provided any information.