Lake City woman has donated over 10 gallons of blood

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Lake City woman has donated more than 10 gallons of blood over nearly three decades.

“I do it because I just love to do it,” Brenda Montgomery said. “This is one of the things on my list I just really love to do.”

Montgomery didn’t realize when she started in 1993 that’d she’d ever donate so much. She plans to continue donating for as long as she can.

“They tested my blood and found I have a rare antigen in my blood, so now I’m on the rare blood donor listing,” Montgomery said. “And when I found that out I was like, hey you know what I am special! I’m donating blood to help people but then I also have something special in my blood that will help another group of people.”

You can donate every 56 days, and Montgomery goes as much as she can. She usually goes four times a year and is aiming for five donations this year.

“I have a tracker on my phone and it says your blood is here, your blood is here and the last thing is yay your blood is in someone,” Montgomery said.

She wants others to join her in donating blood, something the American Red Cross said is especially important as the nation faces a blood shortage crisis.

“We’re not able to meet hospital demand,” spokesperson for the American Red Cross Palmetto Region Mandy McWherter said. “At this time we’re having to cut hospital orders up to 25% some days. Typically, we want to keep a five-day blood supply on hand. And of some blood types we only have a one-day supply or less.”

McWherter said the pandemic and winter weather have had major impacts on donations thanks to canceled events. She said donations have finally started to increase, and hopes more people will roll up their sleeve and give from the heart for Valentine’s Day.

“It’s really imperative people come out, understand the severity of the situation and please respond by making an appointment and keeping your appointment to give blood,” she said.

Click here to find out where you can donate blood nearby.