LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Lake City has an African American woman mayor for the first time in the city’s history.

Mayor Yamekia Robinson was a councilwoman for two years before she became mayor. As a Lake City native, she’s familiar with the needs and concerns of the community.

She said her transition has been smooth and that being on council gave her a head start.

“With my staff and administration, we decided to do a transitioning of the new mayor,” Robinson said. “Whoever the new mayor was going to be coming in, and that’s helped me tremendously. My staff and administration made sure that I was abreast with things and projects that was coming up.”

Robinson is hitting the ground running by starting a roundtable community conversation that allows the community to bring their concerns to elected officials. The first one will be held Feb. 18 and will be held every quarter.

Robinson will also bring forward an initiative called the Lake City Youth Council, which will teach youth about local government.

“[It] will be a chance for our young people to know about our local government, how it works, and how it can work for them and for them to be more involved,” Robinson said.

Robinson has a picture of former Mayor Lovith Anderson, Jr, who was the mayor for 16 years before he decided not to run for re-election. She is passionate about continuing his legacy, but bringing forward plans that actively engage the community.

“I tell people, you know, for our young people, we are building this for our young people,” she said. “And we have to not only tell them, but it is time to show them and this is one way I could show that you can do anything you put your mind to.”

Robinson encourages youth everywhere to be the change they want to see.