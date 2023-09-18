LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Law enforcement is investigating after a threat was made on social media against a Lake City school, according to a district spokesperson.

The post did not give any specific information, according to the district. Florence 3 Schools alerted local and county law enforcement, and they do not think there is any threat to the safety of students or staff.

No other information was immediately available.

Count on News13 for updates.