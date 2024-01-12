LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — A loaded handgun and knife were found in a student’s locked vehicle in the parking lot at Lake City High School on Friday, the Florence 3 School District said.

Neither weapon was ever inside the school, and the knife was still sealed in its original packaging, the district said. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office was notified immediately.

The district did not provide any information about possible disciplinary action.



“FSD3’s top priority is to ensure the safety and well-being of our students and staff,” the district said in an email statement.”Our pledge to you is that we will take all incidents very seriously, deal with students in accordance with the Florence School District 3’s Code of Conduct and law enforcement when deemed appropriate, and keep you informed.”



The statement said the district strives to create an environment where students feel comfortable talking with administrators and staff regarding potential threats. It also encouraged parents and guardians to “stress to their children the importance of notifying school officials immediately.”