LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man who allegedly robbed a Lake City bank on Monday was caught after the bank teller put a GPS tracker with the money he took, according to arrest warrants obtained by News13.

Wayne Mervin Powell, 64, of Coward, has been charged with bank robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, online jail records show. He was booked into the Florence County Detention Center on Monday evening and given a $35,000 bond.

Powell allegedly went into the TD Bank branch at 133 W. Main Street with a handgun and demanded money, warrants show. The bank teller complied and was able to place a GPS tracker in with the money.

Police were able to track the location of the money, which led them to the 1000 block of S. Morris Street, where Powell was, the warrants said. The bank sounded an alarm on the GPS, which was found, along with the money, in his pocket.

Warrants show Powell admitted to robbing the bank, and police found the gun in his vehicle.