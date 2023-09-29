LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 34-year-old Lake City man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges stemming from a shooting that injured another man in October 2021.

Frederick Markees Adams was sentenced after pleading guilty to a charge of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, a Lake City spokesperson said. He was still in the Florence County Detention Center as of Friday afternoon, according to online jail records.

Lake City police investigated the incident and issued warrants on Oct. 8, 2021, and Adams was arrested on Oct. 26, 2021, by members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

“Lake City Police Department officers responded to the incident and discovered the victim with what appeared to be two gunshot wounds and immediately requested the assistance of FCEMS and LCFD,” Maj. Patrick Miles. “The victim was transported to a local trauma center where further life-saving measures were taken, ultimately saving the victim’s life.”

Miles praised the work of investigators.

“I am extremely proud of the work our officers and investigators put into this case and I think the 12th Judicial Circuit Solicitors officers did a phenomenal job in achieving justice for the victim,” Miles said. “A key component to the successful outcome of criminal cases is communication and cooperation. Everyone seemed to be on the same page with this investigation, everyone from Lake City Police Department, the witnesses, victim, the U.S. Marshalls Fugitive Task Force, and the solicitor’s office all came together and achieved a common goal, which was to obtain justice for the victim and to remove a dangerous criminal from our community.”