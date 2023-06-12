LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 19-year-old man remains in jail without bond after allegedly firing multiple gunshots at an occupied car in early May in Lake City, according to arrest warrants provided to News13 by the Florence County Clerk of Courts.

Anthony Laverne Salters Jr. is charged with attempted murder, discharging a firearm into a vehicle and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He was booked into the Florence County Detention Center on May 11, two days after the incident, online jail records show.

According to the warrants, Lake City police charged Salters after he fired multiple shots at the victim’s car with the person still inside. The incident happened at about 6 p.m. on May 9 in the area of Deep River and Church streets.

Authorities used multiple witness statements, physical evidence and surveillance video to identify Salters, the warrants said.

News13 requested the associated report and warrant from Lake City police on May 12. In late May, the department told News13 that the case was still under investigation and that it would not be releasing any information at that time. As of Monday afternoon, the department still has not provided any information about the case.