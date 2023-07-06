LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) – A manhunt is underway on Highway 341 near Cameron Road in Lake City, deputies said.

Sheriff T.J. Joye said there was a shooting, but no one was hurt. The suspect fled into the woods after deputies tried to arrest him.

Joye said the incident was a domestic issue and the suspect allegedly kidnapped his child and the baby’s mother. Joye said the man is wanted for possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and for alleged kidnapping.

The child and mother are safe, according to Joye.

Florence County Emergency Management sent out an alert on Facebook urging residents within a three-mile radius of 416 S Cameron Road to lock their doors and stay inside their homes.

The subject has dreads and is wearing a gray shirt, according to the post. Joye said helicopters are looking for the subject.

The posts stated they believe the subject to be armed and cautioned travelers in the area to be careful.

The post also asked for the public to report any suspicious activity in the area.

