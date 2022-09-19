LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) – The Beer Fest is returning this Saturday to Moore Farms Botanical Garden in Lake City for its ninth year.

According to a press release, the 65-acre garden will showcase more than 20 southeast breweries from noon to 5 p.m. Each brewery will present its own craft beers and ciders.

In addition to exploring the property and discovering new craft brews, guests will be able to listen to live music and enjoy food from local eateries.

Moore Farms is also offering a shuttle service from noon to 5 p.m. that will transport guests to and from the event from “The Inn at the Crossroads” in downtown Lake City.

All proceeds from the event will benefit The Florence County Disabilities Foundation, according to the press release.

For more information, call 843-210-7582 or visit Moore Farms’ website.