LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — More than 4,000 Duke Energy customers are without power Saturday morning in Lake City, according to outage maps.

The outages were first reported just after midnight, outage maps show. They were caused by damage to major power lines in the area.

Power is estimated to be restored by 2 p.m. on Saturday.

No additional information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.