LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Lake City will receive help from the National Park Service to help develop the Lake City Water Trail, the agency said in a news release.

Lake City is one of seven communities and partners across the southeast that will get “expert consultation” from the National Park Service on projects to help improve local recreation, conservation and economic development.

The Lake City Water Trail is part of the South Carolina Revolutionary Rivers National Water Trail and features 60 miles of cypress and tupelo swampland that provides floodplain habitat for many endangered species of flora and fauna, the release said.

The Florence Convention and Visitors Bureau said in the news release that it plans to extend the trail by 30 miles to an area of Florence County with limited paddling opportunities. The plan also includes new overnight camping and access sites.

The Park Service said it will coordinate and lead public meetings to gauge the priorities of several local communities, analyze the proposed trail for new access points, and shape an implementation strategy for the establishment and sustainability of the trail extension.

“The Rivers, Trails and Conservation Assistance Program supports communities by facilitating new opportunities for close to home outdoor recreation for all,” said Deirdre Hewitt, the manager of the National Park Service Regional Rivers Trails and Conservation Assistance Program. “This year, we are excited about the variety of projects in six different states ranging from cultural heritage and wetland restoration to new greenway and paddling trails.”