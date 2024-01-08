LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) – A new McLeod Health primary care facility slated to open in Lake City this summer may be the answer to a growing physician shortage.

In 2021, the Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC) estimated by 2034, there will be a shortage of 17,000-48,000 primary care physicians.

McLeod Health physician associate senior vice president Ken Beasley says when there is a primary physician shortage, people, who are able, have to travel far distances. But he says some people don’t have that option.

“Often time for those who are less fortunate…. their healthcare needs go unmet,” Beasley said.

Beasley says primary care is one of McLeod Health’s big initiatives for the next several years. He says when there are not primary care physicians available, hospitals have to use their advanced practitioners instead.

Lake City’s administrator, William Hall, says since the Lake City Community Hospital closed in 2022, residents have wanted another accessible option.

“When a community that’s had a hospital at their back door so to speak for so many years loses that, and you see that building being demolished it makes everyone feel very depressed,” Beasley said.

Hall says the majority of Lake City’s population are above 65.

“Not every one of those elderly people have the mobility or the transportation to go all the way down to Williamsburg County,” Beasley said. “So, it’s just opening the door for more options for our community.”

The facility will be located on Highway 52 near Walmart. Along with the primary care building, the expansion will also include mobile imaging and diagnostic services.

The project is three phases. Beasley says the initial phase started when Mcleod got into a partnership with five local Lake City physicians.

He says the future phases will include extending the facility’s hours to create a quasi-urgent care facility.

“Healthcare doesn’t always happen between 8 and 5 during the day,” Beasley said. “So, we will have extended hours and weekend hours and we’ll recruit providers to be able to do that.”

Beasley says the project is completely funded by McLeod and is an example of their commitment to investing money into communities that need it.

The facility is expected to open by the end of the summer.