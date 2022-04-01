LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — No charges will be filed after a deadly shooting Thursday night in Lake City, according to city officials.

A person was detained Thursday night after a shooting on Lawrence Street that left one person dead, but the 12th Circuit Solicitor’s Office determined the person was “acting within his rights under the law to protect himself and property,” according to a news release.

The identity of the person killed has not been released. No other information was immediately available.