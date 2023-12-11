LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) –Two Lake City schools were placed on “hold” Monday morning while authorities looked nearby for a suspected bank robber, Florence School District 3 said.

The “hold” at J. Paul Truluck Creative Arts and Science Magnet School and Dr. Ronald E. McNair Junior High means that schools operate on a normal schedule but no visitors are allowed to enter.

School district officials said there is no threat to students or staff members.

Lake City police referred to the investigation as a “bank incident” and said officers searched an area near the schools. They said it happened Monday morning but did not release any additional information, including where it happened.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 843-374-5411 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

