LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — A person died Monday night after being hit by a train in Lake City, according to officials.
The person was hit at about 8:30 p.m. at the Fairview Street crossing, Lake City Police Chief Jody Cooper said.
Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken said the person died. Their identity has not been released.
The incident remains under investigation and the Fairview Street and Thomas Street crossings will remain closed.
No other details were immediately available.
