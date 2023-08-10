LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) – Three new pickleball courts, tennis courts, and a 4,500 square foot indoor multipurpose building will be coming to the Lions Park in Lake City.

The Lions Park was deeded to Florence County from the City of Lake City, according to Nathan Dawsey, Director of Florence County Parks and Recreation.

News13 photo: Curtis Graham

News13 photo: Curtis Graham

Dawsey said Florence County Council began making plans for expansion and revitalization of the current amenities at the park.

The current lake will be expanded four additional acres, making 12 acres total.

Dawsey said the building, tennis courts, playground, and ballfields needed to be demoed due to their age and condition. It was determined there is a need to reconstruct the tennis courts, introduce three pickleball courts, and build a new 4,500 square foot indoor multipurpose building.

“Our office receives numerous calls each week from individuals in the community wanting to reserve the building that was once there,” Dawsey said. “We’re thrilled that our department will soon get to accommodate those requests once again. So people can host family gatherings, birthday parties, business meetings, and even weddings which routinely occur at the park.”

All of the projects will take about $3.5 million worth of renovations and the expansion and sitework are nearing completion. Construction for the multipurpose building and pickleball and tennis courts underway and a date of completion has not been set, according to Dawsey.

Count on News13 for updates.