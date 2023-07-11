LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) – One person was shot Monday night as several shots were fired after an alleged dispute at a local night club, according to city spokesperson Donna Tracy.

Tracy said police responded to the reported shooting incident on South Church Street in Lake City at about 11 p.m.

Investigators are in the early phases of the investigation and the public is encouraged to contact the Lake City Police Department at (843) 374-5411, or call Crime Stoppers, 1-800-222-TIPS if they have any information.

