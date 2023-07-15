LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) – A prayer vigil is being held for four student-athletes and a Lake City High School football coach who were injured when a minibus they were riding in was hit by a tractor-trailer in Orangeburg Thursday.

The group was on their way from a football camp at South Carolina State University, according to Florence School District Three spokesman Brian Huckabee.

The City of Lake City announced Friday that a community prayer event is being hosted at the Lake City High School football field at 8 p.m. Sunday.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the incident happened on U.S. 301 and Bonner Avenue in Orangeburg County. The minibus was travelling north on U.S. 301 when a tractor trailer travelling west on Bonner Avenue collided with the bus.

There was a total of five injuries and the driver of the tractor trailer was not injured, according to highway officials.

The coach involved in the crash has been identified as Lake City High School head football coach Ronald Baker who was airlifted to a hospital in the Columbia area. The four student-athletes were also taken to nearby hospitals to be treated for minor injuries.

One of the students is 17 years old, and three are 16, Huckabee said. Two of the students attend Lake City High School and two are students at J. Paul Truluck Creative Arts and Science Magnet School.