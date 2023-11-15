LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Pee Dee resident is describing the moments leading up to a massive warehouse fire in Lake City on Tuesday night.

The fire happened at the Industrial Conservation Engineering recycling center in the 400 block of Cedar Street, where the air was still filled with smoke on Wednesday morning.

Several neighbors told News13 that not only could they see the fire, they could feel the heat.

Authorities said the fire happened at about 8:30 p.m. Duke Energy reported that they had to shut off power for more than 1,000 residents in the area.

One resident who lives nearby described the moments leading up to the fire. Ashley Singletary said her biggest concern was the safety of her kids.

“Thank God we’re not going to have to get a hotel,” she said. “Because, you know, that’s your first thought when you have kids is that they have to have somewhere safe to sleep where it’s warm. So, if the power is out, you have to have another strategy. Where are you going to go?”

The Department of Health and Environmental Control is assessing any possible environmental impacts from the fire.