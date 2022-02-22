LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina House of Representatives took action Tuesday to declare Feb. 22, 2022 in honor of a Lake City postmaster who was murdered by a mob in 1898.

Frazier B. Baker was 40 years old and the father of six children when he was appointed as the postmaster of Lake City in 1897, according to the bill, which was both proposed and passed on Tuesday.

White residents opposed the move and tried to force Baker, who was Black, out of office, according to the bill. White residents boycotted the post office, circulated a petition demanding for him to be dismissed and claimed he’d cut mail delivery from three times a day to one due to death threats.

Baker told his superiors in Washington, D.C. about the threats. A postal inspector investigated the complaints and advised for the post office to be closed. A white mob then burned it down.

A white mob attacked him on Feb. 22, 1898 at his house, which was also the new post office, according to the bill. The family woke up to their house on fire, and when Baker sent his son to get help, his son was shot at.

When Baker opened the door, a bullet hit and killed his two-year-old daughter. Baker was also fatally shot. His wife and two other children were also wounded.

The lynching was condemned widely, including across the South, according to the bill. However, a Williamsburg County grand jury did not indict anyone. The McKinley Administration conducted its own investigation, and indicted seven men in July 1898. Thirteen were ultimately charged. The trial was deadlocked and the case was never retried.

The surviving members of the Baker family moved to Boston. The four surviving children died from tuberculosis. After the last child died, Baker’s wife, Lavinia, moved to Florence County until she died in 1947.

St. James AME Church was built at the site of the burned post office, but was burned down in 1955.