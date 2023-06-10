The select students are from the sisters in STEM program and the trip will pay homage to their hometown hero, Dr. Ronald McNair.

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) – Ten select students from Lake City Early High School will visit NASA-Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas and for three days will be immersed in the world of space exploration, according to district officials.

According to a news release by Florence School District Three, the select students are from the Sisters in STEM program and the trip will pay homage to their hometown hero, Dr. Ronald McNair, who made significant contributions to space exploration.

The students will leave Sunday and will return Wednesday.

Florence School District three said the students have a curated itinerary that ensures a comprehensive experience.

The trip begins with a visit to Space Center Houston, where the students will explore the Rocket Tour, Tram Tour, Starship Gallery, and engage in hands-on experiences with robotics or engineering.

They will also have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the world of space exploration with the “Mission Mars” exhibit and enjoy lunch with astronaut Megan McArthur, according to the release.

The second day of the trip will continue exploration of Space Center Houston.

The students will meet and have lunch with Vanessa Wyche, the director of the center, who is from South Carolina. Additionally, the students will eat with Stephanie Wilson, an astronaut with family ties to the Pee Dee region.

The highlight of the trip, according to the release, will be the students’ visit to NASA-Johnson Space Center, where they will witness firsthand the pool-based training of astronauts, observe the Mission Control Center, and explore Building 9. The students will also hear a speech from Vanessa Wyche, further emphasizing the connection between Lake City and NASA.

In addition to the educational activities, district officials said the students will have the chance to enjoy recreational experiences. The first evening will include a visit to Kemah Boardwalk, followed by a dinner at the Aquarium restaurant.

The trip was made possible by various sponsors: The Lake City High School Class of ’82 and friends, McNair Family Members, the Ron McNair Committee, the Farrah Foundation, Harbor Freight Fellows, members of the Divine Nine, First Nazareth Baptist Church, Lake City High School Class of ’86, State Farm of Sumter, members of the Air Force, Army, and many other supporters, according to the release.

“The Lake City Early College High School and its partners are incredibly grateful for the sponsors who have made this trip possible, allowing these talented students to embark on a once-in-a-lifetime journey to honor the legacy of Dr. Ronald McNair,” district officials said. “This experience will undoubtedly inspire and motivate the students as they continue their pursuit of academic excellence and future careers in STEM.”