LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — A train car derailed Thursday afternoon in Lake City, according to city officials.
Railroad crossings at Thomas Street and south of Thomas Street are closed, according to officials.
A city official said the train hit a truck that was stopped on the tracks because the train couldn’t stop in time.
One train car derailed, officials said. No injuries have been reported.
Earlier in January, 25 cars of a CSX train derailed.
No other details were immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.
This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the rand Strand and Pee Dee.
* * *
Kevin Accettulla is the digital executive producer at News13. Kevin is from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He joined the News13 team in March 2020 after nearly two years at a sister station in Pennsylvania. Follow Kevin on Twitter and read more of his work here.