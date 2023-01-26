LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — A train car derailed Thursday afternoon in Lake City, according to city officials.

Railroad crossings at Thomas Street and south of Thomas Street are closed, according to officials.

Curtis Graham (WBTW)

A city official said the train hit a truck that was stopped on the tracks because the train couldn’t stop in time.

One train car derailed, officials said. No injuries have been reported.

Earlier in January, 25 cars of a CSX train derailed.

