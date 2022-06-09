LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — A wanted murder suspect was arrested Thursday afternoon in Lake City, according to online booking records.

Kaleb Toby McFadden, 19, of Lake City, was booked into the Florence County Detention Center at 1:41 p.m. Thursday, according to records. He is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

McFadden was wanted in connection with a homicide in February.

Jaheim Tariq Hanna, 20, of Lake City, was found dead Feb. 16 behind an unoccupied property at 223 Graham Road in Florence County. He had been shot once in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information can call the Lake City Police Department at 843-374-5411 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 888-CRIME-SC.