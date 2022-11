LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Lake City police are investigating after the body of an unidentified woman was found Monday morning on Johnson Street.

Curtis Graham | News13

Curtis Graham | News13

Curtis Graham | News13

Curtis Graham | News13

Lake City Police Chief Joseph “Jody” Cooper said he could not release any additional details but that he would provide more information when it becomes available.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 843-374-5411 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.