Lake View obtains grant to turn Page’s Mill Pond into tourism destination

LAKE VIEW, S.C. (WBTW) — Lake View plans to use a grant to turn Page’s Mill Pond into a recreation and tourism destination.

The Hometown Economic Development Grant from the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources awarded a dozen cities up to $25,000 to fund various city projects across the state.

Lake View, which has acquired the pond, intends to preserve the original mill building on the site and plans to connect the project to the revitalization of the town’s downtown business district.

The grant will be used to hire a consulting firm to develop a strategic planning process. Lake View is currently accepting proposals from companies.