Lane closure planned Wednesday, Thursday nights on southbound I-95 at Great Pee Dee River bridge in Dillon County

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – The left lane of southbound Interstate 95 at the Great Pee Dee River bridge in Dillon County will be closed Wednesday and Thursday nights while crews perform shoulder work for bridge access, the South Carolina Department of Transportation said.

The closure, between mile markers 176 and 175, will go into effect at 6 p.m. both nights and remain in place while crews perform work with equipment in the closed lane, SCDOT said. The lane will be opened back up by the following morning.

Motorists should use caution in the work zone and use alternate routes to avoid severe congestion on I-95 in the southbound direction. To check traffic conditions on I-95 and other major highways in South Carolina, visit SCDOT’s 511 Traveler Information System, www.511sc.org, or download the free app.