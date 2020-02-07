Lane of I-95 north in Florence County closed due to crash involving tractor-trailer

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – A lane of Interstate 95 in Florence County is closed due to a crash involving a tractor-trailer.

The right lane of I-95 northbound at mile marker 160 is closed because of a crash involving a tractor-trailer and a pick-up truck, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The lane is expected to be closed “for several hours” as crews work to clear the scene.

SCHP says there were minor injuries in the crash.

