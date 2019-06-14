Latta woman who went missing set to go home soon

LATTA, SC (WBTW) – Jaxie Rogers is still in the hospital, but could be going home later today.

On Friday, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division issued an Endangered Person Notification for Rogers and the NC Center for Missing Persons issued a Silver Alert. Both were cancelled on Tuesday after Rogers was found.

Rogers was found around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday about one-half mile from her car ” in a densely wooded area, beside of the Lumber River,” according to investigators with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office.













Rogers is 85 years of age.

Rob Pierce, the Pastor at Latta Baptist Church, tells News13 that Rogers is still in the hospital in Whiteville, NC but is “doing great physically. Very possible she’ll come home today.”

Liliah Smith, 62, has been charged in connection with the case. She’s charged with giving false information to police, according to Latta Police Chief Derrick Cartwright.

Liliah Sampson Smith (photo: Dillon County Sheriff’s Office).

Chief Cartwright said Smith gave the incorrect location when a report was done, and that the caregiver and Rogers were not at the Latta IGA location when Rogers disappeared.