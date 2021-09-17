Law enforcement community shares condolences after death of Lake City officer

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — The law enforcement community is offering condolences Friday after a Lake City police officer was killed after a chase.
Lt. John Stewart died Friday after a police chase, according to officials.
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said the Pee Dee law enforcement community has suffered enough the past three years.
“Our hearts are once again heavy not only for the family but for the entire Pee Dee area of law enforcement,” the sheriff’s office said.
In an Instagram post, the Mullins Police Department offered prayers to the Lake City Police Department and the officer’s family.
The South Carolina Department of Public Safety and the South Carolina Highway Patrol also offered thoughts and prayers to the department and the officer’s family.
Stewart was in law enforcement for more than 20 years.