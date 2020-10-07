Leaders honor Dave and Denny Neilson

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — Community leaders held a ceremony Tuesday to honor renowned coach Dave Neilson.

Representative Robert Williams was there alongside Senator Gerald Malloy, Darlington mayor Curtis Boyd and others as a proclamation was presented in his honor.

The proclamation recognizes Oct. 1, 2020 as Dave Neilson day in the city of Darlington.

Nielson was known for his many years as a basketball coach at St. John’s High School. Leaders remarked how he supported his wife, Denny Neilson, during her nearly 30 years in the state House of Representatives. She also served on Darlington city council for a time.

Denny Nielson couldn’t make it Tuesday, but she was happy about the honor.

“The message is uniform through everyone here,” Senator Malloy said. “From Representative Williams, the mayor of Darlington and support staff here. It’s that Mr. Neilson and Mrs. Neilson- We love and we care. And we want to thank you for the service you’ve given to our community and our state.”

