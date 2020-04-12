Local church creates Easter egg pick up as an alternative due to coronavirus restraints

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – The Family Mission Center and Dominion Church hosted their first annual Easter event in a different way. They usually do a helicopter egg drop but due to coronavirus restraints they gave another idea a try…and they’re calling it curbside Easter egg pick up.

Boxes were piled high containing over 37,000 candy filled eggs, cars lined down the lot and into the street. The staff and volunteers packed trunks with bags filled with Easter eggs in efforts to practice social distancing.

Tammy Robinson, co-founder of The Family Mission Center says holding this event made her feel good. Sadly, Robinson lost her sister back in 2017 and says one thing her sister loved to do was to see smiles on little kids faces.



“Being able to do little things like this for the community I just feel like we’re spreading her love like splattering it everywhere,” says Robinson.

Kyle Meyer, pastor of Dominion Church, told News13’s Lacey Lee though most Easter events have been canceled he still wanted to show support to the community.



“Our heart is to really impact families still in the mist of restraints and let people know first off that Jesus loves them and secondly let them know that we’re here for them.”

After every car drove through the curbside Easter egg pick up they were able to drive to the prayer drive-thru. Kyle Meyer, Pastor of Dominion Church, waited by, ready to pray for anyone in need.



“God we thank you Lord that your word says that no weapon formed against us shall be able to prosper,” says Meyer.

Dominion Church is still holding Easter Sunday service at 10:30am in the parking lot.

