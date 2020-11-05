Local leaders look forward to new hospital coming between Lake City, Kingstree

LAKE CITY AREA, S.C. (WBTW) — The Lake City and Kingstree areas can look forward to a new medical facility that’s in the works.

The new MUSC Health hospital will be just south of the Florence County line in Williamsburg County on Highway 52. Crews were busy Wednesday clearing some trees on the site.

The new hospital is set to feature 25 licensed beds, full operating and diagnostic services, a 16 bay emergency department and the latest in telehealth.

It’s planned to replace two hospitals in Williamsburg County and in Lake City. MUSC Health previously announced that when the new hospital opens, Lake City Community Hospital and Williamsburg Regional Hospital will transfer all operations for inpatient and outpatient services to the new MUSC hospital.

“Lake City Hospital here has served us for many years,” Florence County council member Jason Springs said. “It’s been here about 60 years now. Over that 60 years time medicine has changed. Our needs have changed here.”

Lake City mayor Lovith Anderson Jr. agreed with Councilman Springs- the hospital will be a welcome and needed addition to the region.

“We have a large senior population,” the mayor said. “That brings the health community very close to us and we should have a better outcome.”

Mayor Anderson hopes the hospital brings not only new medical resources, but economic opportunity.

“An anchor like that will also draw some other items to that area that can actually help develop that corridor between Lake City and Kingstree,” he said.

The hospital is expected to be done in January 2023.

