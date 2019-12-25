Local service members send holiday greetings from overseas

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Many service members are not able to spend the holidays with their friends and family.

But some are using the web to send messages back home to loved ones- including two service members from our area.

Take Sargent First Lieutenant Tyquain McClellan, for example. He sent a ‘special shout out to his family and friends in Florence, South Carolina’ from Iraq.

Watch his message here:

The Defense Visual Information Distribution Service provides service members the opportunity to send these messages home during the holidays.

Specialist David Mishue of Lumberton wished his family a happy holiday season from Kuwait.

From News13, thank you to all our service members!

Videos courtesy of Defense Visual Information Distribution Service