Local service members send holiday greetings from overseas

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Many service members are not able to spend the holidays with their friends and family.
But some are using the web to send messages back home to loved ones- including two service members from our area.
Take Sargent First Lieutenant Tyquain McClellan, for example. He sent a ‘special shout out to his family and friends in Florence, South Carolina’ from Iraq.
Watch his message here:
The Defense Visual Information Distribution Service provides service members the opportunity to send these messages home during the holidays.
Specialist David Mishue of Lumberton wished his family a happy holiday season from Kuwait.
From News13, thank you to all our service members!
Videos courtesy of Defense Visual Information Distribution Service