Local service members send holiday greetings from overseas

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Many service members are not able to spend the holidays with their friends and family.

But some are using the web to send messages back home to loved ones- including two service members from our area.

Take Sargent First Lieutenant Tyquain McClellan, for example. He sent a ‘special shout out to his family and friends in Florence, South Carolina’ from Iraq.

The Defense Visual Information Distribution Service provides service members the opportunity to send these messages home during the holidays.

Specialist David Mishue of Lumberton wished his family a happy holiday season from Kuwait.

From News13, thank you to all our service members!

Videos courtesy of Defense Visual Information Distribution Service

