Pee Dee toy store works to meet demand amid supply issues

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence toy store is working through supply issues this holiday season.

The Toy Shop owner Brice Elvington says he and staff are gearing up for holiday shoppers.

With Black Friday having great sales, Cyber Monday was another opportunity to reach customers. If a shopper spent $100 in the store Monday, staff members bought them a $20 gift card to another locally owned store in Florence. Through the biggest shopping days, Elvington says his store is seeing supply issues.

“It’s still the demand,” Elvington said. “I guess the shopping has been so much higher that we’re already starting to sell out of certain items, but we still have good inventory.”

He said he ordered inventory earlier and hopes that shoppers won’t be affected.

“Luckily, I kind of took heed to the warning this summer that supply would be tight,” he said. “We basically ordered all of our holiday back in the summer and have been storing it next door or behind the store.”

Though it was Cyber Monday, shoppers came in to the store to get their loved ones’ favorite items.

“My oldest granddaughter, this is where she got all her shoes from, and she was in here the other day, and I got a picture and I think that’s the guitar she was wanting for Christmas,” Gloria White said. “So now I may have to look around a little.”

“Sometimes the best secrets are those that are well documented into smaller buildings and so this one has a lot of variety, things for different ages.” Pat Hewitt said. “You know you’re missing out.”

Elvington said the store hours have been extended from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.