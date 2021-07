MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — No one was injured Tuesday morning when a log truck overturned and blocked a section of Highway 34 in Marlboro County, according to Master Troop Brian Lee of the South Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at Hebron Dunbar Road, Lee said. As of 9:15 a.m., Lee said authorities were working to get the road reopened “shortly.”

No other details were immediately available. SCHP is investigating the crash. Count on News13 for updates.