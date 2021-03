DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A train and a log truck collided Monday afternoon on East McIver Road and Riverview Road in Darlington County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Brian Lee.

Lee said no one was injured. It was not immediately known who was responsible for the crash, or what the train was carrying, but Lee said there were no spills. The logs will need to be picked up.

Motorists could expect detours.

