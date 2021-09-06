Longtime Florence City Council member, Billy D. Williams, dies

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – A longtime member of Florence City Council, Billy D. Williams, has died.

Billy D. Williams served District 1 for many years and was one of the founders of the Martin Luther King Junior Freedom March. “We are marching for freedom and justice,” Williams said about the event, which is not run by the city.

“It is with profound sorrow we announce the passing of Mr. Billy D. Williams, who transitioned on Saturday, September 4th after an illness,” the Ideal Funeral Parlor posted on its social media Monday.

Visitation and funeral information will be announced later.