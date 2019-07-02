Lottery winner to pay off house in Marion

MARION, SC (WBTW/SC EDUCATION LOTTERY) – A Marion woman made her final house payment after winning a $275,000 lottery prize.

She’s thinking of celebrating with a staycation.

“I’m so excited,” she said.

The winner told lottery officials it was her first time playing the Lucky Numbers scratch-off game at Sawyers Convenience Store of Hwy. 501 in Marion.

Three top prizes of $275,000 remain in the $10 Lucky Numbers game, at odds of 1 in 750,000.



For selling the claimed ticket, Sawyers Convenience Store in Marion received a commission of $2,750.

Information from South Carolina Education Lottery news release.