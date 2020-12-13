Lumberton family dealing with flooding 2 years after Hurricane Florence

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) – It is now going on for more than 2 years since Hurricane Florence. Garry Barnes, who spoke to Briana Fernandez in October 2018 about flooding at his home in the Lumberton/Red Springs area of Robeson County, says that he’s still dealing with flooding issues and isn’t getting any help from the county.

Barnes says that since our story on him aired, his property has only been dry for a total of about 2 months. Barnes also stated that two of the rooms in his home don’t have power because of the flooding.

“It’s been miserable. My family has to deal with this and we’ve been dealing with this for 3 years and can’t get no help,” Barnes says.

Kayron Maynor, a concerned neighbor, says she has personally reached out to the county and FEMA and still no answers.

“I have called the county and asked that they send inspectors out to see if this house can be condemned, no one has come, no one has come from the health department to examine the lethalness possibly of the water. I have been in contact with Congressman Dan Bishop’s office, Mr. Chris Maple. The last I heard from him was November the 5th,” Maynor says.

Robeson county officials tell News13 this is a state issue but they say they plan to work with the state to help this family. Count on us for updates on this story. We are still waiting for FEMA to respond.

Barnes says everyday he’s having to park a distance from the home and the family have to put rain boots on just to get to the front steps. They are now just in desperate need of help.

“We need a lawyer so that we can find out our legal rights of getting something done from this issue. So if there’s any lawyers out there willing to help us we would surely appreciate it,” Barnes says.

The Barnes family does have a GoFundMe page where you can help them in any way you can.