Lumberton Toy and Comic Show attracts hundreds, features childhood memories

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW)– Nostalgia was the name of the game at the semi-annual Lumberton Toy and Comic Show held this weekend at the Biggs Park Mall.

“Toys from your childhood,” Sean Morse, the event’s promoter said. “If you were born in the ’60s, ’70s, ’80s or ’90s, we have the toys you played with growing up.”

Morse said the two-day show attracted hundreds of people. They saw special guest appearances, live comic drawings and browsed toys, trading cards and crates upon crates of comic books.

“There are different kinds of collectors, I’ll put it that way,” Morse said. “Some are very methodical. They come and see me and have a list, either on paper or on their computer, and they are looking for very specific items.”

Morse said shoppers like that can mean thousands of dollars for the right vendor. The price of collectibles has shot up over the last 20 years, thanks in part to reboots of classic franchises, he said.

“I think a lot of it is coming back again, like Netflix has a new He-man cartoon, so all the vintage stuff has just gone up in price as people want it,” Eric Dellinger of House of Heroes Comics and Collectibles in North Myrtle Beach said.

“We love doing this show,” Dellinger said. “It’s a great time and we do it every year.”

Shaun Thornton, owner of Lumberton’s only comic shop, Crime Alley Comics and Collectibles, said his store wouldn’t exist if it weren’t for the show.

“I got a table, I literally took my personal collection and brought it in, sold it and got the money to buy new stuff and open my store,” Thornton said.

“It’s a huge hobby right now,” Morse said.