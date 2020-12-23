Magnolia Mall finishes financial restructuring, gets out of bankruptcy

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The owner of Magnolia Mall in Florence completed financial restructuring and emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy, according to a press release.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PREIT), which owns the mall, now has access to up to $130 million of new capital to support operations, the company said. The debt maturity schedule was also extended, giving the company more flexibility financially.

PREIT and CBL Properties, which owns Coastal Grand Mall in Myrtle Beach, both filed for bankruptcy protection in early November.

Magnolia Mall has anchor stores JCPenney, Belk, Burlington, HomeGoods, Best Buy, and Barnes & Noble.