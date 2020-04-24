Magnolia Mall to reopen in Florence this weekend with a recovery plan

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Magnolia Mall in Florence will reopen on Saturday, and it has a recovery plan in place.

The plan includes increased cleaning and no furniture in the common areas. The mall will close play areas and eliminate food court seating. It also will limit the number of entrances and the hours.

There will be a parental escort policy:

Visitors under 18 years of age are required to be accompanied by a parent or guardian 21 years or older;

Teens must remain within the company of their parent or guardian at all times;

Proof of age will be required if the age of the youth and/or guardian(s) is not easily determined;

Those whose age cannot be determined and who lack identification will not be granted entry;

One parent, may escort all of his/her children. Additionally, one guardian over 21 years of age may escort up to 4 youths;

This policy will specifically apply to the Mall’s Common Area. Anchors, restaurants, retailers with exterior entrances, and out parcels will be exempt

Access and occupancy loads will be limited. The only entrance available for customers will be the main entrance, between Old Navy and Ruby Tuesday. The mall will be operating on reduced hours initially, Monday through Saturday: 11am – 7pm and Sunday: 12pm – 6pm. Given the limited occupancy allowance, the mall will temporarily enforce a parental escort policy.

Mall management has the right to prohibit groups of four or more individuals to congregate or walk the interior or exterior of the mall unless the group has appropriate adult supervision.

The mall will have designated parking stalls for buying online pickup orders for customers that wish.

A job portal is available to collect contact information from interested candidates to facilitate the re-hiring process for our tenants and stimulate local job growth.