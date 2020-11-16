Major damage reported after structure fire in Hartsville

Pee Dee

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Major damage to a structure in Hartsville after a fire (WBTW)

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Major damage was reported at a structure fire in Hartsville, according to city spokesperson Lauren Baker.

The fire was in the 700 block of East Home Avenue, Baker said. The fire is currently under investigation.

  • Major damage to a structure in Hartsville after a fire (WBTW)
  • Major damage to a structure in Hartsville after a fire (WBTW)
  • Major damage to a structure in Hartsville after a fire (WBTW)

There is no word if anyone was injured in the fire.

News13 has a crew headed to the scene. Count on us for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories