Major damage reported after structure fire in Hartsville

Major damage to a structure in Hartsville after a fire (WBTW)

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Major damage was reported at a structure fire in Hartsville, according to city spokesperson Lauren Baker.

The fire was in the 700 block of East Home Avenue, Baker said. The fire is currently under investigation.

There is no word if anyone was injured in the fire.

