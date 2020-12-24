Man accidentally shot while duck hunting near Hartsville

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) — A man is expected to survive after accidentally being shot while duck hunting.
The man was sent to the hospital after being shot at about 9 a.m. Thursday in the Hartsville area, according to Lt. Ben Byers with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.
The man was duck hunting with another person at the time. The gun discharged as the two were walking back.
