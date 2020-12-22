Man airlifted to hospital after being hit by car in Mullins

MULLINS, SC (WBTW) — A man was airlifted Monday night after being hit by a car, according to Lt. Mike Hartson with the Mullins Police Department.

Hartson said police found the man injured on Seaboard Avenue. 

He was airlifted to McLeod hospital with unknown injuries.

Police are looking for the driver and vehicle involved.

