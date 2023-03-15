MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office were called to the area of Pee Dee Bridge near the Florence County line Wednesday afternoon after receiving multiple 911 calls about a naked man running on the bridge, deputies said in a Facebook post.

Deputies quickly spotted the man in question, who was not identified in the post, after receiving the calls, deputies said. After a deputy tried approaching the man, the man jumped over the side and into a canal.

The deputy was able to run around the concrete barrier and down the embankment to catch up with the man shortly after, deputies said. The man was apprehended with help from a sheriff’s office detective.

Deputies said Marion County EMS took the man to a regional hospital, and his condition is unknown.